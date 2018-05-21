Alleged victims continue coming forward after a doctor is accused of medical insurance fraud and money laundering.

Today one woman breaks her silence after she was allegedly misdiagnosed by Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada.

“I’m sorry I lose my balance I don’t have my stability anymore.”

Gloria Martinez Gabriel can barely hold herself still while sharing her story on how she was falsely diagnosed.

“Three months into the chemo I couldn’t walk anymore. I lost my hair, my hair fell off, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, my stomach was torn apart.”

This morning outside the Hidalgo County courthouse, Watts Guerra a firm from San Antonio, presented a legal proceeding against Zamora-Quezada for the damage he caused Martinez. They are also willing to educate other victims to know their rights.

“I wish I can be myself again. Unfortunately, there is no remedy for that.”

Martinez says since she began to receive treatment from Dr. Zamora-Quezada, her condition got worse.

“She had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia, I believe and several other illnesses that she did not have, and she was given very severe drugs that caused tremendous harm to her body and she is no longer the same person.”

The attorneys emphasize that if anyone was affected by Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, visit the webpage texashealthcarefraud.com

or call the FBI directly at (833) 432-4873. Federal authorities continue searching for more possible victims affected by this doctor.