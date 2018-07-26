After almost four hours, a jury sentenced Laura Sanchez Saldana to eight years in prison and gave her a 5,000 dollar fine.

For Ileana Pedraza, the victim’s wife, the sentence was not enough. She has to live every day without her husband by her side.

“I’m not too happy with it. I think its unfair but I accept and I hope that she learns a lesson while being incarcerated and she comes up with a positive message for our community to avoid these type of crashes.”

Pedraza says every day is a struggle as she has to remain strong for her children. During trial, the Webb County District Attorney asked the jury to sentence Sanchez Saldana to 20 years behind bars.

“The jury decided that eight years was sufficient then so be it. I will always ask for 20 years to serve in cases like this so the public needs to know that’s the full range of punishment. The District Attorney’s Office will continue to take a hard stance in these cases. Samuel Pedraza’s life matters.”

Alaniz says he believes the jury took into consideration that the defendant had no past criminal record and that she had pleaded guilty.

During trial, testimonies revealed Sanchez Saldana was traveling 72 miles per hour on a 55-speed limit road and didn’t slow down or stop after hitting Pedraza’s vehicle.

Sanchez Saldana’s family asked the jury to sentence her to probation. They say that night was a terrible accident.

“It’s no mistake when you’re out drinking, when you choose to consume alcohol. It’s your choice, it’s your choice nobody is forcing you. It’s your choice so everything that comes with that is no accident.”

On August 28, 2015, Sanchez Saldana rear-ended Samuel Gilberto Pedraza at the intersection of EG Ranch and Texas 359, he was pronounced dead at the scene.