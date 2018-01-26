A woman in Weslaco is arrested after two minors reported having been sexually assaulted by her. 33-year-old, Edna Thatcher was taken into custody after the minors were questioned and examined by a forensic nurse. sufficient evidence was recovered to determine the crime. A bond was set at 5 thousand dollars. According to a report, Thatcher posted bail. We will keep you informed as this story develops.
