Laredo, Texas– Police arrest a woman accused of breaking into a residence in attacking a couple.

It took place at the 2600 block of Rosario street at 4 in the morning. Police met with the victim who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend’s ex. 35-year-old Vanessa Lee Cavazos allegedly broke into the home and attacked the couple who were asleep. Cavazos facing charges of assault causing bodily injury, and burglary of habitation.

She was taken to the Webb County jail without a bond.