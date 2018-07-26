Two allegedly armed men entered a home and ran out with several items.

According to authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 pm two male suspects invaded a home at the 1100 block of West 4th Street.

Weslaco Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Mariscal, tells Fox News the suspects left the home with unknown items.

“They did demand some money but I believe nothing was given yet, but one subject held the victim at gunpoint and the other one walking around the home unknown what was taken yet.”

Mariscal adds the suspects were possibly teens. They had their faces covered and were wearing black and red sweatshirts with shorts. A surveillance camera captured them leaving in a white vehicle.

“The suspects are seen leaving in a white Ford Fusion, a newer model they went north on Clifford Street and then they took it back west towards north of Westgate which is mile 6.”