Colon cancer is known for being a silent killer, it’s the third leading cause of cancer death in the united states and it affects both men and women. Detecting colon cancer early is important. Once cancer spreads outside the colon or rectum, survival rates are lower. Doctor Villalobos told fox news South Texas that 15% of people have no symptoms when they have the disease early on. Doctor Villalobos also told us about the lifestyle choices one should live by to avoid falling victim to this deadly disease. He also recommends portion control during every meal, consuming more whole grains for breakfast, fiber, fruits, and vegetables. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate for colon cancer is 37 new cases per 100,000 people. For every 100,000 people about 15 die. Other risk factors associated with colon cancer include obesity, smoking, alcohol use, and having a family history. Medical officials advise people to get screened regularly, colon cancer can be easily treated and prevented if screenings are done early on.