Hidalgo County, Texas — The Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help to locate a suspect wanted for sexual assault.

35-year-old Jose de Jesus Acuna is five feet seven inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Mission.

If you know of this suspects whereabouts you can call anonymously to the hidalgo county Crimestoppers at 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

