A vigil will be held in honor of an EMT and a patient who was killed in a head-on collision nearly a year ago.

It will be exactly one year since the crash claimed the lives of Felipe Huerta and Delia Cortinez who was the patient being transported inside the ambulance at the time of the collision. The accident happened on the 1800 block of East Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg.

This event will take place on Monday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m. at the DHR Parking Lot.