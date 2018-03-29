This is only the second time around that Vietnam veterans are being honored nationally. We spoke to some of the heroes themselves. Larry Allen is one of the many veterans who is being honored today as part of national Vietnam veterans day. March 29, 2018, marks only the second time that Vietnam veterans are being honored with a national day. American Legion put together a ceremony to honor these war veterans where families and community members united. Many expressed, more veterans have to come out to honor their work. American Legion expressed their goal for next year is to get more veterans to come out so that they along with the community can honor their bravery.