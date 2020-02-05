Weslaco, Texas– Authorities have released additional details in a deadly two-vehicle crash last night.

A 2018 Kenworth truck tractor traveling westbound on Military Road when the driver of a 2015 Honda Accord a traveling the same directions struck the truck tractor from behind.

The passenger of the Honda, twenty-six-year-old to Kristine Renee Valderas of McAllen died at the scene. The driver a 30-year-old, Britney Justine Cavazos of McAllen was airlifted to McAllen Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the truck tractor was not injured.

The investigation continues.

