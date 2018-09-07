Vehicle May Be Towed And Fine Imposed For Improper Parking

Laredo police are warning the community that parking incorrectly may cost a fine.

Improper parking could cost you 20 dollars. Although it may seem like a small amount, authorities say they could also tow your vehicle.

“The public sidewalk is not your own public driveaway. So we understand the logistical issues that each household is facing. Sometimes the household is small but have multiple cars anyways. They are afraid to park their automobile in the street because the streets are too narrow, it’s a design issue.”