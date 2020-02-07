Rio Grande City– Authorities are on the search for a suspect or suspects accused of vandalizing a local catholic church.

According to officials, the local police department responded to call this morning at Immaculate Conception Church on the 100 block of East Third Street to reports of shots fired. As authorities investigating it was determined that there was no gunfire involved and instead the damages were made with a blunt object.

The damages are said to be worth 3 thousand dollars. Investigators are working on this case. We will keep you informed.