Every year before the Western Athletic Conference Basketball Championships in Las Vegas in the spring, each competing school submits their trick shot video. Well one of our very own from UTRGV has made the finals!

Antonio Forina is a sophomore on campus and of course, some people think his Forina flip trick shot is fake but, it’s real!!! The contest is on to a fan vote to see which video gets the most love on social media.

Let’s represent the Rio Grande Valley and help Tony win! The video is posted on the Western Athletic Conference social media pages including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @wacsports and of course, it’s also on UTRGV social media pages as well!