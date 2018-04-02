The Office for Victims Advocacy and Violence Prevention, OVAVP, is a department at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley that provides services for victims and survivors of all types of violence. OVAVP started off as a donor-funded research and community outreach project that transitioned into a department at the university. They work with students, staff, faculty, and community partners to strive for a campus free from interpersonal violence. Dr. Cynthia Jones told Fox News South Texas that they have seen an increase in victims, although she doubts there is more crime. Jones added that last year alone they provided services for 160 people on campus, they increase about 10 percent every year since they started. All services at OVAVP are free and confidential, a volunteer of the department recommends for victims to seek their services.The campus sexual assault awareness month kickoff day is tomorrow from 11 am to 1 pm at the UTRGV Edinburg Library for more information on upcoming events you can contact them at (956) 665-8287. OVAVP wants for students and people of the community to be aware of the resources and services that are available to them, they say, you are not alone, let your voice be heard.