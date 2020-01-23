Mcallen, Texas– High school students gathered at the city’s convention center to participate and a US Senate candidate forum.

Several candidates seeking to unseat US Senator John Cornyn were at the McAllen convention center at a political forum held by a 17-year-old student. Seventeen-year-old Jonah Riojas along with two other students say that this was necessary here in the Rio Grande Valley. Riojas says that young people across the nation must exercise their right to vote.

According to census.org, in the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout for citizens 18 to 29 years of age was only 46%. Riojas wants to help increase the percentage. Here’s what he had to say about the importance of voting.

“You’re denying what society could be, you’re denying a potentially more unified union. We keep saying we are a union in the United States, but every time I look around, either you’re Red or Blue. You’re conservative or your liberal. You’re the friend or the fo. Why would you want to do that? You should be facing what’s better for all of us, not just stuff.”

Candidates in attendance were Chris Bell, Michael Cooper, Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster Jr, Victor Hugo Harris, and Sema Hernandez. Some controversial topics that were talked about were, a woman’s right to choose, gun control, and most importantly foreign affairs, specifically the attack that killed Iranian Military General Soleimani and the counter-attack that the US did suffer from Iran at a US military base in Iraq.

The primary to determine the democratic and republican parties is set for March 3rd, so make sure you exercise your vote.

