A man was arraigned in connection to an aggravated robbery in rural Weslaco.

21-year-old Juan Jesus Hernandez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in a drug rip-off that led to a man’s death on December 3rd. Hernandez this was arranged this afternoon. He was issued a $1 million dollar bond. The aggravated robbery happened on Saltillo circle in Weslaco Tuesday after midnight.

Two others have been arrested in connection to this case. Authorities are still searching for 30-year-old is Isidro Ruel Juarez. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Hidalgo County crime stoppers hotline at 383-8114.