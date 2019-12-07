“This political arrest, make no mistake, that’s what this is, came out of nowhere. Apparently, 12 weeks ago I’m charged for something. These allegations are completely ridiculous.” Israel Coronado

These are the words of Mercedes mayoral candidate Israel Coronado, who was arrested on Tuesday evening. He’s being accused of disturbing a city council meeting that happened in September.

According to Mercedes chief of police by Dagoberto Chavez, the arrest came after reviewing different videos that were posted on social media. Coronado is calling this a political arrest since it happened a week after his mayoral candidacy announcement.

“This meeting had not begun. It was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. to which, the video that they’re using to accuse me, clearly shows it. I was voicing in a public place, exercising my freedom of speech right to notify the public that this meeting had no quorum.” Israel Coronado

Israel Coronado was arrested Tuesday, November 3rd for allegedly disturbing a public meeting that took place on September 17th. The chief says the incident is still an active investigation.

“Well, what they do is review all footage. Whatever they do get hold of and upon reviewing the footage, it did reveal that Mr. Coronado was involved in some shape or form.” Dagoberto Chavez

Chavez adds that everyone has the right to speak their mind as long as they do it in an orderly fashion. Coronado is also being accused of letting people in after the building had already reached full capacity.

“That capacity level was enforced. It was observed that Mr. Coronado went to one of the doors that was secured. Opened that door and he actually even let some media in.” Dagoberto Chavez

Coronado tells us the reason behind this accusation;

“I never let anybody in. I opened the door because I’m trying to leave, and when I’m leaving there’s a lot of people outside blocking the entrance. Members of the media, members of the public. At this time they’re trying to get in as well. Who am I as an authority to stop them.” Israel Coronado

The Chief of Police says the meeting remains under investigation and more arrests could be made. As for Coronado, this the arrest is not going to stop him from running for Mayor of Mercedes in 2020.

This is an update the the original story here: