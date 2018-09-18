Update: Laredo Authorities Investigate Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

Nine police officers are on administrative reassignment after a shooting leaves one man dead.

Authorities have not revealed the names of the officers.

The incident was reported on Friday at about 11:26 pm when a woman waved down an officer and said her ex-boyfriend threatened her with a gun and physically assaulted her.

“Aguirre also attempted to interfere with her calling 911 to ask for help.”

According to police, the woman said she heard gunshots as her ex-boyfriend drove away from the scene in a white pickup truck. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect identified as 52-year-old Antonio Aguirre allegedly evaded officers. Officials were able to stop him at his residence located at 400 east Fremont Street. Authorities say Aguirre had a gun in his hands. After asking him to put it down, he allegedly made a threatening move that caused officers to discharge their weapons. They add Aguirre was armed with a black compact semiautomatic handgun.

Police say one officer received a minor injury in this case. A criminal and internal investigation is ongoing.