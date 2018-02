Authorities investigate the finding of a dead body in Rio Grande City. Hidalgo County authorities and border patrol agents responded to the call at around 11:40 this morning in an area near military and main streets. Although the person is presumed to have drowned, the cause of death is still unknown. A judge has ordered an autopsy. Authorities have not confirmed the sex of the victim or his or her approximate age. We will give you further details as soon as

they are made available.