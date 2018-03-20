Nineteen undocumented immigrants are found inside an apartment complex. According to city officials, the landowners are the mayor and his brother. Donna Tamez is in charge of the apartment complex and says she wasn’t aware of what was happening just feet from where she lives. She says she is only responsible for collecting rent from tenants. According to border patrol agents, when they were notified of the incident, they accompanied hidalgo county constable officials to detain the group of undocumented immigrants in the complex located on Rogers Street. After multiple incidents in the area, border patrol is asking the community to report any suspicious activity similar to this case. Agent Rodriguez says, they cannot give further details on this case since it is still under investigation but wants to emphasize to the public the importance of speaking up. At the moment the Edinburg mayor is not in town for comment but says he is not responsible for apartment operations.