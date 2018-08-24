UISD Students Receive Opportunity To Win A New Car

United ISD officials are encouraging students to have perfect attendance by providing an incentive.

This morning, they announced the 6th annual “Kia In The Klassroom,” where a lucky student will walk away with a brand new car at the end of the school year.

“The Sames family for the sixth year now asked our students to get perfect attendance and if they get perfect attendance in a nine-week period they will get a voucher and be eligible to get a brand new car.”