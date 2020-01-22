Laredo, Texas– A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to unveil the completion of the US59 loop and interstate highway 69 main lanes over interstate 35. The overpass will connect interstate 69 in US59 over interstate 35 to McPherson and International boulevard interchange projects.

“45 months in construction, 25 million dollars. This is going to be a great boost for mobility in this area of town. Especially the eastbound traffic coming out of World Trade Bridge.” Raul Leal – TxDOT PIO

TxDOT that states the project was constructed by SER Construction Partners, adding of this project was made possible through federal and state funding.