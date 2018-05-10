The Texas Department of Transportation along with law enforcement agencies join forces to save lives by seat belt awareness.

Click it or ticket is TxDOT’s annual life-saving campaign to remind drivers and passengers to always wear their seatbelts. This year the campaign is focusing on the 929 unbuckled lives that were lost in 2017. Hundreds of ‘ghost shoes’ were displayed to show the dangers of not wearing safety belts.

Traffic safety specialist Ruby Martinez, tells fox news everyone in a vehicle should always buckle up, whether it’s day or night.

“These shoes represent those that didn’t make it home to their families to their loved ones and one life lost on our state highway system is just way too many.”

Martinez adds that since the launch of the campaign seatbelt use has increased to 92 percent. In the state of Texas last year alone, there were 2,558 crashes in which people without a seatbelt suffered fatal or serious injuries.

Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Johnny Hernandez, tells us the majority of the fatal accidents he assists are due to passengers not wearing their safety belts.

“And they get ejected and when you get ejected either the car runs over you or you get killed instantly once you’re ejected from the so it’s very important that we reduce this especially cause your family is on this vehicle so you as a driver should make sure that everybody is buckled up.”

Weslaco Chief of Police Joel Rivera, tells us they take part in this crackdown to prevent these type of deaths.

“My family has (suffered) a loss of a loved one who wasn’t wearing their safety belt and that pain never goes away and so the advice is this get into the habit of putting your safety belt on.”

Starting May 21st through June 3rd, law enforcement officers will increase their efforts to ticket seatbelt violators. If caught, you could receive a fine of up to 200 dollars plus court cost.