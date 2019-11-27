Laredo, Texas — Police arrest two women in connection to an attempted robbery.

The incident was reported at the 7600 block of San Benito Avenue outside of a clothing store. A victim reported to police that the suspects approached her and asked for the keys to her SUV while a second person parked behind her preventing her from leaving.

The suspects were identified as Audi Stephanie Fabian (20) and Ruth Fabian (18). Both are facing charges of robbery and remain at the Webb County jail.

Please be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions to avoid falling victim to theft.

