Rio Grande City, Texas– Two women were arrested for attacking an elderly man with a cane.

Police say Michelle and Crystal Lerma turned themselves into police on Monday after both had pending arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident was reported at a home on Carr street on January 1st.

They are accused of assaulting an elderly man with a cane. Both were charged and given a $5,000 bond. They were released on Monday.