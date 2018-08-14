This afternoon, two suspects accused of stealing an expensive piece of jewelry from a pawn shop appeared before a judge at the Weslaco Municipal Court.

The alleged thieves were identified as Peter Orlando Cisneros and Agustin Guti Gonzalez. The 34-year-old and 31-year old were arraigned by Judge Sanchez and were given a $100,000 dollar bond each for aggravated robbery charges.

According to Weslaco public information officer Eric Hernandez, officials were able to arrest Cisneros and Gonzalez with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies and tips from the community.

“One was actually at a restaurant eating and the other one was walking to a convenience store, so like I said they were surveying these individuals and when they had the perfect opportunity that when they made the appropriate contact.”

The incident happened Sunday, August 5th at around 1 pm at First Cash Pawn Shop located at 3220 East Highway 83. The robbery was caught on a surveillance camera. You can see as an employee takes out a piece of jewelry from the glass and begins to show it to one of the individuals. He then takes it from her hands and runs out. Two employees run after them as they are getting into their vehicle.

Hernandez adds the gold necklace that was taken is valued at 5,300 dollars and is still not found. Cisneros and Gonzalez will be transported to the county jail where they will be waiting for their next hearing.