Donna, Texas– Two suspects who were allegedly involved in a shooting face judge.

18-year-old Rene Viera was charged with aggravated robbery with a bond set at 150,000 dollars.

The other suspect, in this case, a minor, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He is now behind bars at the hidalgo county juvenile detention center.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the scene on the 500 block of 25th street in regards to a shooting.

Officials arrested both suspects along with three others that were traveling in the same vehicle as the accused.