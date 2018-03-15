In Brownsville, two sisters have lost their lives after a minor struck them with his vehicle. The accident happened yesterday at 9:15 pm at the intersection of FM 802 and Old Port Isabel. Both victims identified as Ana Maria, 59 years old and Felipa Santos Hernandez, 63 years old, were struck by a vehicle after crossing an area without a crosswalk. Witnesses say they immediately saw the authorities, but despite the efforts, nothing could be done to save the lives of the two women. Residents say there are many distracted drivers that go fast which makes it hard for them to stop. Authorities say it is important that young people under 18 years old who receive a license and begin to drive to do it with precaution and if possible to do it accompanied by an adult. Authorities recommend pedestrians to follow the safety rules when crossing roads to avoid fatal accidents.