Hidalgo, County– two students victims of bullying from different school districts have left their mothers in anguish and scared asking for action from the campus officials and authorities…something they both states they haven’t received.

A mother whose son is a student within the PSJA school district worries for his life after she says he came home bruised and beat up by another student at his high school and is continuously being threatened in and outside of campus…

He tells me, mom, I want to kill myself, I don’t want to live anymore, one of these days they are going to kill me… I don’t know what to do…

Perez shared with fox news south texas that she had scheduled a meeting with the school district today to discuss the situation and they canceled 15 minutes prior to the set time…..adding she’s been trying to speak with them since October…

I’m not asking for much…they only thing I ask is that they put my son on homebound…

in mission 12-year-old Julio Cesar Gallegos a student at mission jr. high is also a victim of bullying…he is currently in the hospital after attempting to take his own life.

two days ago the same kid beat him up and today he did it again…and in his frustration, because he hasn’t been helped left the school running stating he wanted to kill himself because they never believe him and the principal doesn’t believe him either…

On the way to speak with Gallegos’s mother, we were notified she suffered a seizure and is currently hospitalized at DHR. According to both families all they want is for school officials to step up and protect their children.

We’ve reached out to both school districts and they could only tell us they are working with the families in regards to this situation.