Charges were made against the driver of the semi-truck carrying 86 immigrants. The second individual was given a bond and must remain in Texas as the investigation concludes.

It was last Wednesday when DPS officials stopped a semi truck close to 9 pm. The stop soon turned into a human smuggling situation after authorities confirmed immigrants were part of the truck’s cargo.

The driver, 44- year-old, Jorge Alfredo Rodriguez was not given a bond and awaits further trials. The second individual, Danay Rene Palacio, 32 years of age, was released on a 75-thousand dollar bond and must remain in the state as her full involvement is confirmed. According to Willacy County paramedics who responded to calls that night, the immigrants all showed signs of dehydration.

“They were desperate to get out and they made a hole to grab some fresh air.”

According to border patrol officials, the 86 immigrants ranged from age 3 to 59 and are from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, México, and Nicaragua.

“The numbers are increasing when we talk about people transporting trucks or stash houses. The risk exists and even more so with the heat that is present.”