U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize more than two and a half tons of marijuana at World Trade Bridge. According to the reports, CBP officers referred a 2009 Freightliner tractor hauling a 1999 Stoughton trailer with a shipment of drywall for a secondary examination. Agents 459 bundles containing 5,164 pounds of alleged marijuana with an estimated street value of $1,032,635. CBP officers seized the narcotics and the case was turned over to homeland security for further investigation.
