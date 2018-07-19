In Pharr, a family of 10 lost part of their home in a fire. They say most of their belongings are now gone.

According to Pharr Fire Chief Lenny Perez, it was around 11 AM that his department received an emergency call about a structure fire involving two homes on San Antonio Avenue and Ironwood Street.

When authorities arrived, they were able to save one of the homes from the flames. The house where authorities think the fire originated from is a total loss.

Seven adults and three children were inside one home and say they lost most of their valuables including their child’s crib, clothes and other necessities. One of the individuals tells Fox News he recently lost his job and will now have to start from scratch.

If you would like to help the Espinoza family you can do so through their GoFund Me page at www.gofundme.com/espinoza-familia.

Fire marshalls continue to investigate the cause of the fire.