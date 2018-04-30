Two people are facing capital murder charges after allegedly admitting to a double homicide.

Thirty-nine-year-old Gabriel Escalante and 40-year-old Irene Navejar are being accused of the murder of two people in Edinburg. On Saturday afternoon, police responded to the 82-hundred block of highway 281, after two decomposed bodies were found behind a mobile home.

Escalante and Navejar are facing capital murder charges and tampering with evidence, as well as a bond of one million, 250 thousand dollars each.

Authorities also tell us that one of the suspects gave a verbal confession of the crime, while the other gave a written statement.