Two Cameron County Employees Charged With Theft And Tampering Of Records

Two Cameron County employees are behind bars with theft charges.

52-year-old Belinda Garza and 29-year-old Melissa Escalante are charged with theft and tampering with government records.

According to police, both women allegedly lied on their time sheet cards. Both women work with Justice of the Peace Juan Mendoza and confessed to turning in official time sheets for hours they did not work. They were each given a 75-hundred dollar bond.