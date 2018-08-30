Two Arrested In Connection To Bank Robbery

27-year-old Julio Escalona was arrested at the Comfort Inn and Suites Hotel in Donna.

Escalona was taken into custody after Edinburg authorities issued a robbery arrest warrant. According to officials, the 27-year-old was arrested around 4 pm today.

The robbery happened Wednesday, August 29 at around 11:00 am at the IBC bank located at 2205 W University Dr. in Edinburg.

In this surveillance video, you can see Escalona enter the bank alone, approach a bank teller and demand money from the cash drawer. The teller follows his request and Escalona exits the building with an unknown amount of money. He then meets up with a second suspect who was waiting outside. Suspect number two, who hasn’t been identified, was described as a male Hispanic. He fled the scene and was located a while after, he was then taken into custody pending robbery charges.

Officials say that during the time of the incidents, there were no weapons displayed and no injuries reported. Investigators are now tracking down a woman who has been labeled as a person of interest. They are trying to locate her to question her about the incident.