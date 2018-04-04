President Trump’s signing comes after the Department of Homeland Security announced earlier today that the National Guard would be sent to the southern border. The proclamation indicates the National Guard will set foot on the border in order to collaborate with border patrol officials. The announcement comes after President Trump considered the flow of illegal immigration, criminal activity, and drug trafficking as unacceptable. The national guard will be limited in terms of action they’re allowed to take once stationed on the border, but military experts tell Fox News, the rules have to be set clear first. Local activists tell Fox News, they see the move as unnecessary.The National Guard has been sent to the border in previous administrations including Barack Obama’s and George W. Bush. Governor Greg Abbott released a statement saying Texas will ensure everything that can be done to stem the flow of illegal immigration. Fox news tried getting in contact with border patrol officials in the Rio Grande Valley, but at the moment no further details will be released.