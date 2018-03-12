President Donald Trump’s administration proposal on Sunday could include an additional job responsibility for educators. The proposal includes improving criminal background checks, school security measures and expanding mental health programs.But one particular proposal has law enforcement officials concerned.The plan also includes providing firearm training to qualified school personnel on a voluntary basis. His idea comes just weeks after the shooting at a Florida high school, since many students have asked to enhance gun control.The training would be provided by existing programs by the department of justice in which state and local law enforcement agencies would provide the training.Trump’s plan includes establishing a commission ran by education secretary Betsy DeVos. The commissioner will be responsible for recommending school violence prevention policies and age restrictions on certain firearm purchases.