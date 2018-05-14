After almost four years, the trial has begun for the murder of border patrol agent Javier Vega Jr.

Javier Vega Sr. testified before judge Migdalia Lopez on the first day of trial. After long hours in front of the jury, Vega broke down when asked to describe how the shooting happened back in August of 2014 when his son was murdered.

Gustavo Tijerina, one of the two men accused, faces capital murder charges after allegedly shooting the agent in Willacy County while Vega Jr. and his family were on a fishing trip.

During the trial, Vega Sr. was asked to describe when he used his weapon against the defendants, as well as talk about the wounds he suffered from the shots that were fired at him and his son.

The trial is scheduled to continue all week. We will keep you updated with the latest details.