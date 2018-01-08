Breaking news out of Brownsville tonight as firefighters respond to a large trash fire. Fire officials say the blaze is about four to five acres large and is being fueled by trash, tires and other debris. It happened in the 1800 block of Medford Drive. We will bring you more details as they are made available.
