Hidalgo County — Authorities responded to an auto-pedestrian accident on Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to the area of Lott road west of Midway Rd and Rio de Carmen in rural Donna. A one-year-old female was found unresponsive and sent to a local hospital where she later passed away. According to authorities, the child’s grandfather struck the child without knowing while he was leaving the property.

The man identified was 70-year-old Cirilo Lara, no charges will be given to him in this situation.