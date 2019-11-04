Authorities are investigating an overnight accident that left one person dead in Rio Hondo.

The department of public safety responded to the scene on FM 106. 1 mile east of FM 2920.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Ford Taurus was traveling west on the highway when it began drifting onto the right shoulder of the road. This caused the driver to overcorrect onto the eastbound lane where it drove off the road striking a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle twenty-nine-year-old Cody Allen Jones from Rio Hondo died at the scene.

