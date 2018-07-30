It has been about three days since an accident ended the life of two people. According to authorities, three other victims are still in critical condition.

The incident happened Friday at around 7 pm on the 4200 block of North FM 493. According to Donna officials, 38-year-old Jose Angel Salinas lost control of his pickup truck and collided with three vehicles. One of the cars involved was occupied with 25-year-old Yvette Villalobos, 35-year old Roman Tamez and their two children 6-year-old Rose and 2-year-old Liam Tamez. The 6-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene. The other family members were transported to a hospital in critical condition.