Three Suspects Facing Federal Charges After Allegedly Distributing Narcotics

According to federal agents, a drug trafficking organization was distributing cocaine from a local sports bar.

On Friday at around 5 pm, the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at Danny’s Sports Bar and Grill in Edinburg. Michael Anthony Valdez and Alfonso Trejo were arrested for possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy with intent to distribute. The third subject, Darren Worthington was arrested under state charges.

Rudy Maldonado assistant special agent in charge with the DEA, tells Fox News this investigation had been ongoing for several months.

“This was a three-month investigation we had received information from Edinburg PD requesting our assistance in investigating this location that we understood was selling drugs in that area.”

Maldonado adds agents seized around 176 grams of cocaine from the location.

“What I know is that they were selling inside the bar we don’t know exactly whether they were full-time employees or actual employees of the location.”

Our cameras were at the scene Friday. The bar owner tells us her business had nothing to do with the drug operations.

“I just want to clear it up that it has nothing to do with the business or whatever else they are assuming it has to do with the person that is driving that white truck.”

The owner stated that the bar is to remain open at its regular business hours.

DEA officials say this case is on an ongoing investigation. We will bring you more details as they become available.