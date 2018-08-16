Three Homes Affected By Fire, Family Asking For Assistance

A total of three homes were affected by a fire. Two of which were left in ruins.

Close to 10 am, firefighters from Weslaco, Mercedes, Edcouch-Elsa and La Villa arrived at the scene, to combat the blaze.

The flames initiated in the middle house which now lies in ashes. The two surrounding homes were damaged by the smoke and the other one was declared a total loss according to authorities.

The Cantu family were notified on scene regarding the full loss of their home upon inspection. Family members claim to have been asleep when the fire started.