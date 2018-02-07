This is the third arrest made in less than two weeks by Starr County officials.

Belinda Cortez-Garcia was detained and charged with fraudulent use of an application for ballot and election fraud.

But new legislation in Texas is making it easier to prosecute those in violation of the laws.

In this case, mail-in ballot fraud, which is a state jail felony– carries up to two years in prison.

Most recently, 37-year-old Erika Lozano and 50-year-old Ernestina Barron were also accused of providing false information on voting applications.

The district attorney’s office encourages people to vote in person rather than by mail.

You can contact the Elections Administration Department at (956) 716-4800, for more information or to change your voting preferences.