In a MASTERCHEF kitchen first, the judges will do battle when Season Nine of MASTERCHEF premieres Wednesday, May 30 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. For the first time ever, the judges – host and award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich – will choose their favorite home cooks and mentor them throughout the competition. Another all-new two-hour episode of MASTERCHEF airs Wednesday, June 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Then, the series makes its time period premiere on Wednesday, June 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the series premiere of GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).
In the season premiere, the nation’s best home cooks travel to Los Angeles to compete for a spot in the Top 24. That’s when the twist kicks in: the judges each will have eight aprons to hand out to the home cooks whom they deem worthy – and they will then mentor those contestants throughout the competition. However, as in all prior seasons, only one home cook will claim the MASTERCHEF title and the $250,000 grand prize.
Hopefuls auditioned at MASTERCHEF’s open casting calls in Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Raleigh, NC; Phoenix, AZ; New York, NY; Miami, FL; Houston, TX; Philadelphia, PA; Las Vegas, NV; Nashville, TN; and Los Angeles, CA, to prove they have the culinary skills to be the next MASTERCHEF. Only one talented home cook will join MASTERCHEF winners Dino Luciano (Season Eight); Shaun O’Neale (Season Seven); Claudia Sandoval (Season Six); Courtney Lapresi (Season Five); Luca Manfe (Season Four); Christine Ha (Season Three), the first-ever blind contestant; Jennifer Behm (Season Two); and Whitney Miller (Season One) in the elite group of MASTERCHEF titleholders.
Below are the hometowns, names and professions of the Home Cooks who will participate in the MASTERCHEF Battle for a White Apron:
|State/Hometown
|Name
|Profession
|Alabama
|Slapout
|Jessica Meuse
|Country Singer
|Arizona
|Peoria
|Darrick Krause
|Engineer
|California
|Los Angeles
|S.J.
|College Student
|Sal Maida
|Architect
|San Francisco
|Imani Browning
|Server
|Sylmar
|Cynthia Smith-Allen Bey
|Accounting Assistant
|
Cayman Islands
|Nik Stewart
|Model
|
China
|Tianjin
|Bowen Li
|Pilot
|
Florida
|Miami
|Shanika Patterson
|Event Promoter
|Sid Hoeltzell
|Food Photographer
|Opa-Locka
|Ashley Mincey
|Professional Grocery Shopper
|Georgia
|Atlanta
|Camerron Dangerfield
|Financial Analyst
|
Illinois
|Chicago
|Farhan Momin
|Dental Student
|Julia Danno
|Sales Manager
|
Iowa
|Iowa City
|Matt Houck
|Optometrist
|West Des Moines
|Samantha Daily
|College Student
|
Kentucky
|Louisville
|Gerron Hurt
|English Teacher
|
Louisiana
|Shreveport
|Mark Myers Jr.
|Firefighter
|
Maine
|Rockport
|Mark Ingraham
|Dishwasher
|
Maryland
|Laurel
|Tye Hall Brown
|Associate Professor
|
Massachusetts
|Orange
|Lindsay Haigh
|Trial Attorney
|
Michigan
|Grand Rapids
|Alecia Winters
|Daycare Owner
|
Nevada
|Las Vegas
|Jannie Lam
|Cocktail Server
|
New Jersey
|Cherry Hill
|Stephanie Willis
|Bartender
|
New York
|Brooklyn
|Maya Rose Lederer
|Personal Assistant
|Mamaroneck
|Daniela Savone
|ESL Teacher
|Westchester
|Frank Tufano
|Bartender
|
North Carolina
|Clayton
|Hope McFarland
|Health Care Administrator
|Four Oaks
|Jody Rhodes
|Hunting Guide
|Raleigh
|Juni Cuevas
|Disability Analyst
|
South Carolina
|Columbia
|Olusola Ogbomo
|Bus Driver
|
South Africa
|Butterworth
|Markheavens Tshuma
|Retail Manager
|
Tennessee
|Nashville
|Mark Medlin
|Business Owner
|
Texas
|Austin
|Chera Lynn Little
|Realtor
|Houston
|Cesar Cano
|High School Teacher
|Chelsea Sargent
|Sales Specialist
|Ralph Xavier Degala
|Senior Accountant
|Ryan Cortez
Taylor Waltmon
|Drummer
Sales Training Director
|San Antonio
|Jason Beauchamp
|Business Owner
|Orlando Velasquez
|Family & Criminal Law
|Virginia
|Fairfax
|Eric Clingan
|Criminal Defense Attorney
|Wisconsin
|Neenah
|Emily Hallock
|Food Research Analyst
