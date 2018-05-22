In a MASTERCHEF kitchen first, the judges will do battle when Season Nine of MASTERCHEF premieres Wednesday, May 30 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. For the first time ever, the judges – host and award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich – will choose their favorite home cooks and mentor them throughout the competition. Another all-new two-hour episode of MASTERCHEF airs Wednesday, June 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Then, the series makes its time period premiere on Wednesday, June 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the series premiere of GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

In the season premiere, the nation’s best home cooks travel to Los Angeles to compete for a spot in the Top 24. That’s when the twist kicks in: the judges each will have eight aprons to hand out to the home cooks whom they deem worthy – and they will then mentor those contestants throughout the competition. However, as in all prior seasons, only one home cook will claim the MASTERCHEF title and the $250,000 grand prize.

Hopefuls auditioned at MASTERCHEF’s open casting calls in Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Raleigh, NC; Phoenix, AZ; New York, NY; Miami, FL; Houston, TX; Philadelphia, PA; Las Vegas, NV; Nashville, TN; and Los Angeles, CA, to prove they have the culinary skills to be the next MASTERCHEF. Only one talented home cook will join MASTERCHEF winners Dino Luciano (Season Eight); Shaun O’Neale (Season Seven); Claudia Sandoval (Season Six); Courtney Lapresi (Season Five); Luca Manfe (Season Four); Christine Ha (Season Three), the first-ever blind contestant; Jennifer Behm (Season Two); and Whitney Miller (Season One) in the elite group of MASTERCHEF titleholders.

Below are the hometowns, names and professions of the Home Cooks who will participate in the MASTERCHEF Battle for a White Apron:

State/Hometown Name Profession Alabama Slapout Jessica Meuse Country Singer Arizona Peoria Darrick Krause Engineer California Los Angeles S.J. College Student Sal Maida Architect San Francisco Imani Browning Server Sylmar Cynthia Smith-Allen Bey Accounting Assistant Cayman Islands Nik Stewart Model China Tianjin Bowen Li Pilot Florida Miami Shanika Patterson Event Promoter Sid Hoeltzell Food Photographer Opa-Locka Ashley Mincey Professional Grocery Shopper Georgia Atlanta Camerron Dangerfield Financial Analyst Illinois Chicago Farhan Momin Dental Student Julia Danno Sales Manager Iowa Iowa City Matt Houck Optometrist West Des Moines Samantha Daily College Student Kentucky Louisville Gerron Hurt English Teacher Louisiana Shreveport Mark Myers Jr. Firefighter Maine Rockport Mark Ingraham Dishwasher Maryland Laurel Tye Hall Brown Associate Professor Massachusetts Orange Lindsay Haigh Trial Attorney Michigan Grand Rapids Alecia Winters Daycare Owner Nevada Las Vegas Jannie Lam Cocktail Server New Jersey Cherry Hill Stephanie Willis Bartender New York Brooklyn Maya Rose Lederer Personal Assistant Mamaroneck Daniela Savone ESL Teacher Westchester Frank Tufano Bartender North Carolina Clayton Hope McFarland Health Care Administrator Four Oaks Jody Rhodes Hunting Guide Raleigh Juni Cuevas Disability Analyst South Carolina Columbia Olusola Ogbomo Bus Driver South Africa Butterworth Markheavens Tshuma Retail Manager Tennessee Nashville Mark Medlin Business Owner Texas Austin Chera Lynn Little Realtor Houston Cesar Cano High School Teacher Chelsea Sargent Sales Specialist Ralph Xavier Degala Senior Accountant Ryan Cortez Taylor Waltmon Drummer Sales Training Director San Antonio Jason Beauchamp Business Owner Orlando Velasquez Family & Criminal Law Virginia Fairfax Eric Clingan Criminal Defense Attorney Wisconsin Neenah Emily Hallock Food Research Analyst

