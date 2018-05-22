In a MASTERCHEF kitchen first, the judges will do battle when Season Nine of MASTERCHEF premieres Wednesday, May 30 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. For the first time ever, the judges – host and award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich – will choose their favorite home cooks and mentor them throughout the competition. Another all-new two-hour episode of MASTERCHEF airs Wednesday, June 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Then, the series makes its time period premiere on Wednesday, June 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the series premiere of GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

In the season premiere, the nation’s best home cooks travel to Los Angeles to compete for a spot in the Top 24. That’s when the twist kicks in: the judges each will have eight aprons to hand out to the home cooks whom they deem worthy – and they will then mentor those contestants throughout the competition. However, as in all prior seasons, only one home cook will claim the MASTERCHEF title and the $250,000 grand prize.

Hopefuls auditioned at MASTERCHEF’s open casting calls in Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Raleigh, NC; Phoenix, AZ; New York, NY; Miami, FL; Houston, TX; Philadelphia, PA; Las Vegas, NV; Nashville, TN; and Los Angeles, CA, to prove they have the culinary skills to be the next MASTERCHEF. Only one talented home cook will join MASTERCHEF winners Dino Luciano (Season Eight); Shaun O’Neale (Season Seven); Claudia Sandoval (Season Six); Courtney Lapresi (Season Five); Luca Manfe (Season Four); Christine Ha (Season Three), the first-ever blind contestant; Jennifer Behm (Season Two); and Whitney Miller (Season One) in the elite group of MASTERCHEF titleholders.

Below are the hometowns, names and professions of the Home Cooks who will participate in the MASTERCHEF Battle for a White Apron:

 

State/Hometown Name Profession
Alabama
   Slapout Jessica Meuse Country Singer
Arizona    
    Peoria Darrick Krause Engineer
California
Los Angeles S.J. College Student
Sal Maida Architect
San Francisco Imani Browning Server
Sylmar Cynthia Smith-Allen Bey Accounting Assistant
 

Cayman Islands 
Nik Stewart Model
 

China 
Tianjin Bowen Li Pilot
 

Florida
    Miami Shanika Patterson Event Promoter
Sid Hoeltzell Food Photographer
    Opa-Locka Ashley Mincey Professional Grocery Shopper
Georgia
    Atlanta Camerron Dangerfield Financial Analyst
 

Illinois
  Chicago Farhan Momin Dental Student
Julia Danno Sales Manager
 

Iowa
    Iowa City Matt Houck Optometrist
  West Des Moines Samantha Daily College Student
 

Kentucky
Louisville Gerron Hurt English Teacher
 

Louisiana
Shreveport Mark Myers Jr. Firefighter
 

Maine
Rockport Mark Ingraham Dishwasher
 

Maryland
Laurel Tye Hall Brown Associate Professor
 

Massachusetts
Orange Lindsay Haigh Trial Attorney
 

Michigan
Grand Rapids Alecia Winters Daycare Owner
 

Nevada
Las Vegas Jannie Lam Cocktail Server
 

New Jersey
Cherry Hill Stephanie Willis Bartender
 

New York
Brooklyn Maya Rose Lederer Personal Assistant
Mamaroneck Daniela Savone ESL Teacher
Westchester Frank Tufano Bartender
 

North Carolina
Clayton Hope McFarland Health Care Administrator
Four Oaks Jody Rhodes Hunting Guide
Raleigh Juni Cuevas Disability Analyst
 

South Carolina
Columbia Olusola Ogbomo Bus Driver
 

South Africa 
Butterworth Markheavens Tshuma Retail Manager
 

Tennessee
Nashville Mark Medlin Business Owner
 

Texas 
Austin Chera Lynn Little Realtor
Houston Cesar Cano High School Teacher
Chelsea Sargent Sales Specialist
Ralph Xavier Degala Senior Accountant
Ryan Cortez

Taylor Waltmon

 Drummer

Sales Training Director
San Antonio Jason Beauchamp Business Owner
  Orlando Velasquez Family & Criminal Law
 
Virginia 
Fairfax Eric Clingan Criminal Defense Attorney
Wisconsin
  Neenah Emily Hallock Food Research Analyst

Follow the series on Twitter @MasterChefonFOX and join the discussion with #MasterChef.

See photos and videos on Instagram @MasterchefonFOX.

Follow the judges on Twitter: