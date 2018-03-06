Texans voted on Tuesday in primary elections.

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be a runoff on May 22.

U.S. Senate

Democratic Primary

  • Beto O’Rourke 61.8%
  • Sema Hernandez 23.7%
  • Edward Kimbrough 14.5%

Republican Primary

  • Ted Cruz* 85.4%
  • Mary Miller 6.1%
  • Bruce Jacobson 4.2%
  • Others 4.3%

Governor

Democratic Primary

  • Lupe Valdez 42.9%
  • Andrew White 27.4%
  • Cedric Davis 8.2%
  • Others 21.5%

Republican Primary

  • Greg Abbott* 90.4%
  • Barbara Krueger 8.3%
  • Larry S. Kilgore 1.3%

Lieutenant Governor

Democratic Primary

  • Mike Collier 52.4%
  • Michael Cooper 47.6%

Republican Primary

  • Dan Patrick* 75.9%
  • Scott Milder 24.1%

Agriculture Commissioner

Democratic Primary

  • Kim Olson 100%

Republican Primary

  • Sid Miller* 55.8%
  • Jim Hogan 22.8%
  • Trey Blocker 21.4%

Land Commissioner

Democratic Primary

  • Miguel Suazo 70.0%
  • Tex Morgan 30%

Republican Primary

  • George P. Bush* 58.2%
  • Jerry Patterson 29.7%
  • Davey Edwards 6.8%
  • Rick Range 5.3%

* Incumbent
Source: Election results and race calls from The Associated Press