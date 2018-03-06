Texans voted on Tuesday in primary elections.
If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be a runoff on May 22.
U.S. Senate
Democratic Primary
- Beto O’Rourke 61.8%
- Sema Hernandez 23.7%
- Edward Kimbrough 14.5%
Republican Primary
- Ted Cruz* 85.4%
- Mary Miller 6.1%
- Bruce Jacobson 4.2%
- Others 4.3%
Governor
Democratic Primary
- Lupe Valdez 42.9%
- Andrew White 27.4%
- Cedric Davis 8.2%
- Others 21.5%
Republican Primary
- Greg Abbott* 90.4%
- Barbara Krueger 8.3%
- Larry S. Kilgore 1.3%
Lieutenant Governor
Democratic Primary
- Mike Collier 52.4%
- Michael Cooper 47.6%
Republican Primary
- Dan Patrick* 75.9%
- Scott Milder 24.1%
Agriculture Commissioner
Democratic Primary
- Kim Olson 100%
Republican Primary
- Sid Miller* 55.8%
- Jim Hogan 22.8%
- Trey Blocker 21.4%
Land Commissioner
Democratic Primary
- Miguel Suazo 70.0%
- Tex Morgan 30%
Republican Primary
- George P. Bush* 58.2%
- Jerry Patterson 29.7%
- Davey Edwards 6.8%
- Rick Range 5.3%
* Incumbent
Source: Election results and race calls from The Associated Press