Starr County officials visited a total of 49 establishments selling alcohol and made ten arrests. The 49 establishments selling alcohol including corner stores and drive-thrus were target areas of an operation to reduce alcohol sales to minors. Ten arrests were made after undercover minors tried buying alcohol and were successful upon no identification required from them. Hortencia Perez, an owner of a corner store where an arrest was made tells fox news, she has always been strict with her alcohol sales, but one of her employees failed to ask for an ID.Starr County officials tell us the goal was not to attack businesses, but to protect minors. Starr County officials tell us these operations will be conducted again in the upcoming months in hopes of stopping all alcohol sales to minors.