May is national skin cancer awareness month. Each year, over 5 million cases are diagnosed in the United States. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S. and is also one of the most preventable forms, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

About 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cases and 85 percent of melanoma cancers are due to the radiation from the sun. According to experts, the hours between 1 pm to 4 pm is when the sun is at its hottest. They say protecting your skin from those triple digits, comes in different forms.

“Make sure you’re wearing proper clothing, use of hat/sunglass and of course sunscreen.”

If you work outside, doctors say that wearing a long sleeve shirt, applying the right amount of sunscreen and using something to cover yourself, such as an umbrella, can go a long way.

“You can use a teaspoon as the measurement, one teaspoon in the arms, two teaspoons in the neck, the legs, the back as well as the face.”

“But you should reapply sunscreen everytime you’re in a pool or sweating so at least every hour.”

Although the sun’s rays can be harmful during the summer, staying indoors is not healthy either. Doctors say going outdoors can have its benefits.

“The first one is that it improves your mood, the second one is vitamin D and photoaging.”