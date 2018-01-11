The minor who was involved in the death of Chayse Olivarez will now be transferred to the adult court system after months of hearings.

The minor was accused of burning, dismembering and dumping the body at a ranch near Roma. Chayse Olivarez’s body was found last August after going missing in July. According to interviews and witnesses, the minor and the rest of the suspects planned out the murder of Olivarez before luring him and ending his life. Judge Romero Molina asked the minor and his family to approach the bench where he told the minor that he would be certified as an adult. At the moment the minor will stay at the Starr county juvenile detention center for safety reasons until a safe jail can be arranged for transfer. The other minor involved in Olivarez’s murder will also go before a judge to determine if he’ll also be tried as an adult.